SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Spencer Cason

Prefab

View 13 Photos
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
With ideas of spaciousness in mind, Cover created an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area to give Alice’s ADU a voluminous feel. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
Gillian's yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
Gillian's yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Glazed surfaces reflect the surrounding greenery, helping the tiny home blend in with its site.
Glazed surfaces reflect the surrounding greenery, helping the tiny home blend in with its site.
Mesdag and family live minimally but happily here at the end of a dirt road.
Mesdag and family live minimally but happily here at the end of a dirt road.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
The new floor plan allows for direct flow between the kitchen and dining area.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The graphic tile flooring in the bathroom is the focal point for the otherwise simple space.
The graphic tile flooring in the bathroom is the focal point for the otherwise simple space.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Second-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
Second-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.