The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Very few things are as rewarding as transforming a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams. Yet, anyone who has traveled down the path of renovation knows how windy that road can be. To help combat unforeseen challenges, we asked expert renovators what all they would consider before investing in a fixer-upper.
Spanish couple Eugenia Diaz and Pepe Moreno designed and built an off-grid tiny cabin and complementary workspace on a property they purchased in rural Portugal. They documented the experience and shared it on their YouTube channel to inspire others to do the same.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
The FSC-certified Western Red Cedar siding, supplied by Sustainable Northwest Wood, was lightened and will develop a darkened patina over time.
A dark gray standing seam metal roof tops the building with metal eaves that match the depth of the existing home.
A small loft was built over the bedrooms for out-of-town guests. The space is illuminated with an operable skylight.
Subway tile lines the compact bathroom that's fitted out with low-flow Kohler fixtures.
The living area and bedroom light fixtures, as well as the cabinet pulls, were sourced from Schoolhouse Electric.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing is installed on all four sides of the house; however, the glazed openings are recessed to different degrees to follow passive solar principles.
The space between the ADU and the existing bungalow functions as a communal yard and garden. The lot has on-site parking for two full-size vehicles and a motorcycle.
Spurred by the city’s generous ADU incentives and a desire to reduce their environmental footprint, a couple—he an architect and she a construction engineer—designed and built an elegant, 624-square-foot backyard home with sustainability at its core. Scott Mooney and Lauren Shumaker’s compact backyard home is located in the back half of their 5,000-square-foot lot in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland. The couple plans to track the energy use of their new-build’s electric equipment and appliances. The data will inform the size of their photovoltaic array they'll add to offset the energy costs of the ADU and the bungalow.
An exploded axonometric drawing of the Pinwheel ADU.
Owners can opt for a furnished home with built-ins like the bench seat pictured under the window. The design is highly customizable for a bespoke home.
Floor Plan of Boathouse by Prentiss Balance Wickline Architects
