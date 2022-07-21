Inspired by the traditional shingle-clad homes in the neighborhood, this prefab home in Seattle was based off a base design by Method Homes and then customized by Grouparchitect to accommodate the client’s needs and a unique site. Doors were widened, a rear porch was enclosed for an additional bedroom, and specialized storage including an enlarged laundry room, a generous pantry, and built-in cubbies for each member of the family were added.