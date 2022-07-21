SubscribeSign In
Inspired by the traditional shingle-clad homes in the neighborhood, this prefab home in Seattle was based off a base design by Method Homes and then customized by Grouparchitect to accommodate the client’s needs and a unique site. Doors were widened, a rear porch was enclosed for an additional bedroom, and specialized storage including an enlarged laundry room, a generous pantry, and built-in cubbies for each member of the family were added.
As Washington State’s first LEED Platinum Modular Home, Lane Street was completed by Greenfab with a focus on energy reduction through a combination of eco-friendly exterior materials and energy-conscious heating and cooling equipment, including a hybrid heat pump water heater and energy recovery ventilation. The home, at 1,870 square feet, consists of three bedrooms and was completed for an all-in cost of $405,000 in 2010.
Perched on a steep urban hillside, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home featured energy-efficient elements including triple-glazed windows, high r-value super insulation, and FSC bamboo floors to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Even its garage was designed to be sustainability oriented: it is prewired for electric charging! The design’s emphasis on livability and openness are reflected in its ample outdoor terraces and flexible-use basement.8) Cascade Alley House 2 with Method Homes and David Foster Architects
In a small community with a common garden, FabCab built this prefab home incorporates high-quality materials like Douglas fir to keep the home from feeling clinical, despite its construction in a factory. The architects incorporated universal design features like flooring that wheelchairs can roll over easily and grab bars, making the homes appropriate for aging clients.
Consisting of three prefabricated units in West Seattle on a 5,000 square-foot lot, the Genesee Townhomes—by Method Homes and Chris Pardo Design—from 1,250-1,400 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
