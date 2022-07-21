Prefab
Inspired by the traditional shingle-clad homes in the neighborhood, this prefab home in Seattle was based off a base design by Method Homes and then customized by Grouparchitect to accommodate the client’s needs and a unique site. Doors were widened, a rear porch was enclosed for an additional bedroom, and specialized storage including an enlarged laundry room, a generous pantry, and built-in cubbies for each member of the family were added.
As Washington State’s first LEED Platinum Modular Home, Lane Street was completed by Greenfab with a focus on energy reduction through a combination of eco-friendly exterior materials and energy-conscious heating and cooling equipment, including a hybrid heat pump water heater and energy recovery ventilation. The home, at 1,870 square feet, consists of three bedrooms and was completed for an all-in cost of $405,000 in 2010.
Perched on a steep urban hillside, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home featured energy-efficient elements including triple-glazed windows, high r-value super insulation, and FSC bamboo floors to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Even its garage was designed to be sustainability oriented: it is prewired for electric charging! The design’s emphasis on livability and openness are reflected in its ample outdoor terraces and flexible-use basement.8) Cascade Alley House 2 with Method Homes and David Foster Architects
In a small community with a common garden, FabCab built this prefab home incorporates high-quality materials like Douglas fir to keep the home from feeling clinical, despite its construction in a factory. The architects incorporated universal design features like flooring that wheelchairs can roll over easily and grab bars, making the homes appropriate for aging clients.