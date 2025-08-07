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Collection by Michael Fields

Prefab

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Surrounded by tall pines on a secluded Palos Verdes site, the Buff, Straub, & Hensman home is in almost entirely original condition.
Surrounded by tall pines on a secluded Palos Verdes site, the Buff, Straub, & Hensman home is in almost entirely original condition.
The house enjoys panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and three volcanoes. Its renovation included new stonework in a variety of spots outside.
The house enjoys panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and three volcanoes. Its renovation included new stonework in a variety of spots outside.