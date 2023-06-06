Pre-fab ideas
Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
The landscaping—designed by neighbor and designer Jennifer Runkle—took six months to complete, and is designed to complement the architecture and extend the living area outside in warmer months. “One of my favorite things to do is to watch the kids play in the backyard while working in the kitchen,” reveals homeowner Sindhu Arabi. “The glass doors and open kitchen facing the backyard is perfect for this.”
A 2,000-square-foot Connect Homes can be built in just six days at their LA-based factory. The homes are delivered to site 90% complete and installed in a matter of days. This process costs less than 50% of a custom build and there is no additional cost for architects, and the whole process is streamlined and efficient. A Connect Homes model also results in up to 60% less waste than traditional builds. “The overall build experience was great,” says homeowner Sidhu Arabi. “The team at Connect Homes were very helpful throughout the build process and we worked closely with them starting from initial design and choosing the materials, through the final on-site assembly and finishing process.”