Playful wallpaper from Graham & Brown livens up the house’s otherwise staid
powder room, which also contains a
pint-size Ikea sink.
While this is a full-sized bathroom, West says that the same principles should apply to a powder room: add dimension and detail wherever possible. She thinks using matte black finishes adds more drama, too.
West says that you should choose a bold, colorful tile for the floor, and then run it up the side of a wall as an eye-catching accent. That's what she did in this kids' bathroom.
"This is the perfect space to go bold with wallpaper, tiles, and color," Dabito says of powder rooms—this bold green one is his design. "Make every inch count, and turn every corner into a statement."