SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Coral Cavanagh

powder room

View 4 Photos
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
Pros: Also known as composite quartz, engineered quartz comes in a wide range of colors and textures with the general durability of real stone slabs, but with the ease of manufacturing and installation of a man-made product. As a result, engineered quartz isn’t as expensive as other natural stone countertops. Cons: On the other hand, customers can expect to see these qualities reflected in the price of engineered quartz, which can be on the higher end. Quartz also doesn’t handle extreme heat as well as granite does.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
The existing primary bathroom was condensed to make space for a small powder room. Stuart chose a Kohler sink that's been in production since the 1950s.
The existing primary bathroom was condensed to make space for a small powder room. Stuart chose a Kohler sink that's been in production since the 1950s.