Collection by Marianne Colahan
Powder-Coated Perfection: Design Spotlight on Bend
Founded in 2010, Bend is a design and manufacturing company that creates products for residential and public spaces. The company prides itself on bringing innovative and playful details into its products, which span home furnishings, accessories, wall sculptures, and more. Many of the company’s colorful products are designed for use both indoors and out, making them an ideal option for early spring; when the weather warms up, these chairs and baskets can transition to outdoor spaces.