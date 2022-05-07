Potters' Places
Sedgewick Studio This unique space, located underneath the city's elevated Sedgewick train station, was once an electrical substation that's been turned into loft studios for sculptors and other artists. Even though the building once held massive transformers, it took considerable time to deal with water and flooding problems before it was ready for re-use.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.