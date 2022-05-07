SubscribeSign In
Collection by Belyaev

Potters' Places

Amanda's studio is located at her home, where she creates ceramics with her artistic partner Diana Welch as Mother of God Ceramics.
Sedgewick Studio This unique space, located underneath the city's elevated Sedgewick train station, was once an electrical substation that's been turned into loft studios for sculptors and other artists. Even though the building once held massive transformers, it took considerable time to deal with water and flooding problems before it was ready for re-use.
Here, Møller is in her studio where she works with a variety of textiles and printing techniques.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
The studio features polished concrete floors. “It is the same as the flooring used in parking lots and gas stations,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s very durable, and I thought this would be suitable for a home located closely within nature.”
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
The home features a large pottery studio for the client, who is a ceramic artist. The history of ceramics informed much of the design.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
