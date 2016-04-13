Porsche With Hearts Cards

"With hearts" is a phrase that refers to early Porsche Fuchs wheels that had one of the five open slots shaped like a heart to accommodate the extra space needed for the air inlet. The shape was born from function. This set of 8 cards is made by automotive artist teej. But to us, the shape and "with hearts" means the admiration of other iconic aspects of early Porsche 911s. That's what this collection of image cards is all about. Each one a distinctive aspect of this era and a part of the icon that is the 911.