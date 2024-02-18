Porch
This reconfigured Craftsman home in Portland, Oregon, designed by Beebe Skidmore Architects, includes a highly functional mudroom. The exterior siding and windows were kept in place to reference the house’s previous incarnation. Built-in cabinetry with exposed plywood edges and laminate fronts are now up to the task of handling the family’s gear. The mudroom has sight lines to the family nook at the back corner.
Joan has always admired midcentury design and architecture, so Signal added a slatted fir divider between the dining room and the guest wing, giving nod to the iconic era without straying from the home’s contemporary, Northwest appeal. A trio of George Nelson Bubble lamps follows the aesthetic lead.
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