The home was designed with minimal damage and intervention to the surrounding greenery in mind, leaving as much plant and vegetation to thrive as possible.
Outside, the outdoor patio is designed for dining al fresco and taking in the tranquility of the British countryside.
Nashville resident Kelli Hix added a 500-square-foot guest apartment onto the back of her 1930s bungalow.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.