Collection by teresa win

Poplar ideas

Although many kitchen redesigns aim for more openness, in John and Debby’s case, it made more sense to section off their sprawling kitchen into a smaller cooking area, a sizable butler’s pantry, and a snug TV room. The sculptural island and backsplash are made from Cararra marble.
The kitchen grew by about a third, and is covered in terrazzo floor tile from Concrete Collaborative. The cabinets are Ultracraft in Rift Cut White Oak, topped with Caesarstone Quartz in Fresh Concrete. The pendant lights are from Ferm Living and are the Brass Low Socket with Tall Opal Shade.
This side of the kitchen serves as a beverage counter and hides all of the counter appliances. The artwork is by local Chicago artist, Sally Ko.
Heat things up, even on a chilly October night, with a Bromic outdoor heater.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Finishes repeat to ensure a continuity of feeling throughout the home. In the primary bathroom, the floor is the same large format porcelain as the exterior spaces, the vanity counters are Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the shower wall tile is Mutina Rombini, which is also found on the kitchen island.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Double doors separate the studio from the main house, and the Fleetwood sliding door opens the reading nook to the atrium.
The studio is a miniature living suite that flexes with use, whether the owners are entertaining or hosting guests and family. It has a full bathroom and kitchenette, the latter with white oak cabinetry and terrazzo counters, and a dining area with an EMEA bistro table and two About a Chair armchairs from Hay.
The independent studio also has large picture windows looking into the atrium, and shields sightlines from the street, to create privacy in the rest of the home.
The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
New living spaces now provide enclosure to create a 400-square-foot, open-air atrium at the center of the home.
Exposed timber structures are natural embellishments in the all-white house.
The client requested for white interiors.
The living, dining and kitchen have large windows that face the unblocked view of farmland.
The staircase is made from teak.
Simple materials are used throughout the house.
Glass, brick, and wood converge at the home’s central volume. “The brick returns as windows allow the openings to be sunken deep into the facade,” Hoppenot shares. “The intersection of materials makes them feel like they are one.”
