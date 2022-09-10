SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Pool scape

View 29 Photos
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
Stunning views of the mountains can be seen from almost every angle of the huge yard and pool.
Stunning views of the mountains can be seen from almost every angle of the huge yard and pool.
Sleek Palm Springs House in Palm Springs, California
Sleek Palm Springs House in Palm Springs, California
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Sphinx, the family Carolina dog, scouts the perimeter of the Concrete Collaborative pavers in the backyard. The pavers were installed on a slight angle to channel water to the surrounding gravel, lawn, and planting beds. This substantially lowers the landscape's water demand. Perforated PVC pipes and a pump move excess rainfall (which would otherwise go to storm drains) into an underground basin where it can later drain off. Redwood fencing reflects the material palette of the interior and creates visual continuity around the backyard.
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
Set in a historic 19th-century building, the $4.4M apartment comes with 14-foot-tall ceilings, four bedrooms, and a wood-clad chef’s kitchen.
Set in a historic 19th-century building, the $4.4M apartment comes with 14-foot-tall ceilings, four bedrooms, and a wood-clad chef’s kitchen.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
21200 Center Avenue in Los Banos, California, is currently listed for $4,250,000 by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
The expansive home features an L-shaped wall of windows allowing view over the backyard lawn and pool from the living areas.
The red and yellow masonry features are made of glazed bricks from Pacific Clay, and the woodstove is from Fire Orb.
The red and yellow masonry features are made of glazed bricks from Pacific Clay, and the woodstove is from Fire Orb.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The stunning midcentury home is sited around a pool—a 2005 addition that looks like it has always been there.
The stunning midcentury home is sited around a pool—a 2005 addition that looks like it has always been there.
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
Reconstructing a new two-level studio in place of the standalone garage allowed Divya and Nakul each to have their own workspace. Nakul's garage is below, with Divya's photography studio located above.
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
great room
great room

9 more saves