Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
At night, the large window in the dining area creates a lantern-like effect for the cabin.
Pergola Front Elevation
Pergola Outdoor Seating
Pergola Post and Light
Pergola Lighting
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Texas couple Brittany and Nick Hunt, partners in life and at Hunt Architecture, created an office on the grounds of their Austin home that allows them to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
The design embraces a strong indoor/outdoor connection with walls of glass that connect the main living areas to the rear patio and swimming pool.
3550 Meier Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, from The Value of Architecture of Compass.
The sun-filled bathroom awaiting in the primary suite features a spacious tiled shower.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.