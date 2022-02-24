SubscribeSign In
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
The family of three (soon to be four) uses the minimalist-inspired cabin in the Catskills as their peaceful weekend getaway. In the future they hope to build a larger home and turn the cabin into a guest house.
To maximize on communal living space, the couple went minimal with bunking space. Their queen-size bed is tucked in an alcove and a pocket door was created to tuck away a crib or twin bunks.
Low-maintenance systems and mechanics like the on-demand water heater, compost toilet and wood-burning stove were chosen because of their ease and longevity.
A small yet full-sized bath houses a tub, compost toilet and sink.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
The spacious, covered deck is ready for anything. “From snowstorms to eclipse, we can play here,” says Adair. It’s turned into a big gathering space for their community; sometimes the family hosts film screenings en plein air.
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
The Sky Room is a place for homework, for play, and for overlooking the landscape.
Pretending to sleep, because the fun never ends here in the Run Ragged House.
This little nook beneath the Sky Room features a dreamy cloud mural: a snapshot of the sky painted pink and made into a custom wallpaper.
Getting the hammock installed posed a bit of a challenge. Adair and Kopp found it tough to find a company to help with executing their idea. “It’s interesting to know that if you want to do something with a little bit of risk, it really takes some convincing,” says Adair. With the help of a U.S.-based company that dealt with large-scale net facilities, they got a group together and lashed the whole perimeter to create a safe, sturdy, supportive weaving.
Adair and Kopp commissioned the metal fabricator who did the railings to create the monkey-bar rungs that line the hallway, powder-coated in seafoam green. Rings can attach to the monkey bars to give the boys a different type of challenge.
In the dining room, an Andover custom table by Room and Board and Globus Chairs from Design Within Reach continue the neutral color palette. The white, monochromatic kitchen has quartz countertops by Prestige and Phoenix Ivory Counter Stools from CB2.
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
Thoughtfully placed windows provide gorgeous views. The treetops inspired the Gunnings’ name for the home, Tree House.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
