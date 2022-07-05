Pool
From the 1940s through the late 1960s, Arts & Architecture was the unofficial headquarters of California’s nascent modernist movement. It spearheaded the Case Study House Program, which produced some of America’s greatest residences. VKG furniture was used for many of the houses, and appears in photos shot by Julius Shulman, as seen above.
In the foreground are Float beanbag chairs and poufs from Paola Lenti. Mamagreen sofas nestle near the house on the sun-dappled deck. A 9.5-foot-tall shade cloth curtain seals off the entire length of the house when the couple is away, keeping the heat out of the interior and preventing accidental bird suicides against the floor-to-ceiling glass walls.