Pool & Play
Two locally manufactured loungers from Panda Beanbags provide a comfy place to relax after a swim. The vibrant tank near the fence sits over a borehole from which groundwater is pulled and used as gray water on the property. The homeowners tapped local street artist and media designer George Mars to pain the tank.
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
