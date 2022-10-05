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Collection by Cally Quist

Pool

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A designer and an art director create a laid-back family residence with three patios, a new level, and a combination of granite, wood, and metal.
A designer and an art director create a laid-back family residence with three patios, a new level, and a combination of granite, wood, and metal.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
Lanza Atelier salvaged stone excavated from a building site to create a different kind of beach house in Cancún.
Lanza Atelier salvaged stone excavated from a building site to create a different kind of beach house in Cancún.
The L.A. compound includes a three-bedroom home, a poolside patio, and an ADU with two separate units.
The L.A. compound includes a three-bedroom home, a poolside patio, and an ADU with two separate units.
The main residence and ADU are separated by a large wooden deck and soaking pool.
The main residence and ADU are separated by a large wooden deck and soaking pool.
The second house seeking a buyer is the sprawling one-level property known as Casa Um.
The second house seeking a buyer is the sprawling one-level property known as Casa Um.
The one-level home is delicately wrapped in vines and surrounded by tall, mature trees.
The one-level home is delicately wrapped in vines and surrounded by tall, mature trees.
The multi-level main residence sits nestled among soaring trees and thick landscaping, offering a tranquil oasis to reconnect with nature.
The multi-level main residence sits nestled among soaring trees and thick landscaping, offering a tranquil oasis to reconnect with nature.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
In addition to being surrounded by olive trees, the property is also bordered by a stream and dotted with ancient rock formations, enhancing the overall sense of peace and privacy.
In addition to being surrounded by olive trees, the property is also bordered by a stream and dotted with ancient rock formations, enhancing the overall sense of peace and privacy.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.

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