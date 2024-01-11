Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Daniella Wells

Pool

The back of the home glows at night as the giant, two-story glass doors swing open to remove the barrier between inside and out. A polished concrete patio deck and pool, along with a simple block perimeter wall, make smart use of available materials. The pool acts as a passive conditioning tool, cooling air before it enters the house. The block wall is positioned 31 inches from the house, creating a gap or "air chimney" that allows air to circulate up and away from the home, while simultaneously letting light filter down.
"A double-gated motor court and six-foot perimeter wall bordering the property further enhances the sense of a private oasis,
A 1964 home built by the iconic and prolific California developer, Joseph Eichler, features a kidney-shaped pool in the back yard. The lot is almost 10,000 square feet, and the fully enclosed backyard space is perfect for entertaining, featuring a kidney-shaped swimming pool and a hot tub.
Wright Feldhusen Architects designed this house for a client that loves to swim. A lap pool connects the home to the ocean that lies beyond the property in Maroubra, Australia, a suburb of Sydney.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
The pool feels as laterally finite as the house feels spacious—but the view goes up forever.
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
Façade
Dinning and terrace
Swimming pool
Terrace and swimming pool
The Free Float Pool House's exterior shower is located on the back of the cabana, hidden from view.
The owners of the Free Float Pool House originally set out to build a traditional cabana in the style of their house, but discovered that a neo-traditional aesthetic prevented it from meeting their goals. The UP Studio's modern design achieves the unobstructed views and flexibility they desired.
Landscape and a green wall provide an organic counterpoint to the Free Float Pool House's contemporary materials.
Pool deck to outdoor kitchen.
Landscape to pool house.
Walkway to landscaped yard.
