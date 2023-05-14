SubscribeSign In
Collection by Mark Fischer

Pool

A solar-heated lap pool sits at the home’s perimeter. It makes a visual impact with white tiles in the lap lane, contrasted with black tiles in the jacuzzi.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
Midwest: Hoerr Schaudt Knitting the designed spaces into the greater wilderness beyond was paramount for the ten-acre landscape Douglas Hoerr devised in northern Michigan. “The idea is once you’re there, you can’t tell what we did,” he says. Instead of building formal gardens right to the property line, Hoerr added a meadow planted with mature trees and indigenous grasses to buffer the yard. Naturalistic plantings ebb and flow around the 110-foot-long saltwater lap pool.
Masi also turned the miniscule guest quarters into a pool house.
The textured stone slabs around this resort-style pool are simple yet elegant. The Travertina Raw 30 x 30 slabs are laid on an angle to create a dynamic play of lines and finished with a cap around the pool in complementary Ivory. Set against an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature trees, it’s the definition of understated luxury.
