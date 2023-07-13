SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Line B.

Pôele &Foyer

View 10 Photos
Opposite Jim’s workstation, the modest interior accommodates a single bunk—Hannah’s preferred reading perch.
Opposite Jim’s workstation, the modest interior accommodates a single bunk—Hannah’s preferred reading perch.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
The studio fireplace is a custom design by OOPEAA, and one of the elements that will allow the house to go off the grid.
The studio fireplace is a custom design by OOPEAA, and one of the elements that will allow the house to go off the grid.
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=
"We basically asked [Doulis] to help us create a space that could help contain all our current farm needs and hobbies while also imagining what might lie ahead for our farm," says Fletcher.
"We basically asked [Doulis] to help us create a space that could help contain all our current farm needs and hobbies while also imagining what might lie ahead for our farm," says Fletcher.
Shiplap pine walls, primed white, complement unfinished concrete floors and a wood stove by Jotul.
Shiplap pine walls, primed white, complement unfinished concrete floors and a wood stove by Jotul.
Inside, a Cubic Mini wood stove warms the cozy 8' x 12' space.
Inside, a Cubic Mini wood stove warms the cozy 8' x 12' space.
The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.
The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.