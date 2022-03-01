Kenard and Jennifer made a custom light fixture (pictured top left) for the children’s bedroom.
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
The sleeping loft can also be used as an additional seating area or workspace.
Plywood panels reach up to the high ceilings in every room.
The light fixture in the hallway is from the ‘60s; it belonged to Gylfir’s mother.
All the doors slide instead of swing. “The doors are just part of the wall when they open,” says Sævarsson. “It’s a joy for me that the carpenters made it happen.”
The house’s construction employs an aluminium-and-plastic composite structure and double-glazed insulated sash. The large openings use wood sashes with higher thermal insulation to minimise energy loss.
One continuous hallway goes across the house, from carport to great room to bedrooms. It allows the house to be expanded with an identically-designed twin, simply extending the hallway.
The interiors, by Francesca's Interlude Studio, feature simple maple cabinetry and concrete floors.