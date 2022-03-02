The east-facing kitchen is the brightest room in the house. A Louis Poulsen lamp sits at one end of the table, which doubles as the couple’s desk. There are no drawers or cabinets, just sliding panels to hide things. “I didn’t want cabinets because, then, what are the hinges? What are the knobs?” David explains. “I wanted to make fewer decisions. It’s about the experience of the space and not the hardware.”