Playsam integrates traditional Scandinavian design with a playful sense of creativity and sophistication.

Began in 1984, Playsam has become the leading Scandinavian design company for wooden toy gifts. From the classic Streamliner Car above to the inventive Rocking Rabbit, Playsam continues to capture the imagination of design lovers around the world. In the process, they have expanded the generally held notions of a what a “toy” could be, one creation at a time.