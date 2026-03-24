Playroom
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
In the living room, Roth combined the Perron Pillo Sectional by DWR with a Verner Panton for Verpan Easy Chair, by Danish Design Shop. The sound absorbing chandelier is the Acoustic Static Links by LightArt. The full-length drapery, custom by Blinds Couture, help with sound absorption and cozy up the space.
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