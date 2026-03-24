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Collection by Nicholas Skourlis

Playroom

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The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new Low-E insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins add storage, shelving, and an AV console.
A continuous path circles the core, keeping the flat open and bright.
A continuous path circles the core, keeping the flat open and bright.
A mirrored wall between the bathroom and toilet room cleverly conceals a closet.
A mirrored wall between the bathroom and toilet room cleverly conceals a closet.
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
Blackbutt timber lines the ceiling, while steelwork joinery and perforated metal detail take inspiration from industrial architecture.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
White oak wainscoting helps connect the office to the rest of the house. “We thought, we want to have a space where, if you’re going to be working, it’s actually a lovely place to be versus an afterthought,” Tara says.
Audo Copenhagen stools line the kitchen counter. Radiant heating was installed underneath the concrete floors to keep things cozy on cool Seattle mornings.
Audo Copenhagen stools line the kitchen counter. Radiant heating was installed underneath the concrete floors to keep things cozy on cool Seattle mornings.
Mochi and Daren linger next to the Wittus 600 fireplace with Ann Sacks tile facing and custom steel surround, sides, liner and kindling shelf. This element was completed years after move-in as funds became available.
Mochi and Daren linger next to the Wittus 600 fireplace with Ann Sacks tile facing and custom steel surround, sides, liner and kindling shelf. This element was completed years after move-in as funds became available.
The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
Roth added square Nemo Tile to the walls, with Ann Sacks tile on the floor. The vanity is by Native Trails, with a Dimple Sconce by RBW on the wall above.
A desk was built into the staircase for the lofted bed above, to create a dedicated office.
A desk was built into the staircase for the lofted bed above, to create a dedicated office.
In the living room, Roth combined the Perron Pillo Sectional by DWR with a Verner Panton for Verpan Easy Chair, by Danish Design Shop. The sound absorbing chandelier is the Acoustic Static Links by LightArt. The full-length drapery, custom by Blinds Couture, help with sound absorption and cozy up the space.
In the living room, Roth combined the Perron Pillo Sectional by DWR with a Verner Panton for Verpan Easy Chair, by Danish Design Shop. The sound absorbing chandelier is the Acoustic Static Links by LightArt. The full-length drapery, custom by Blinds Couture, help with sound absorption and cozy up the space.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The project also included new landscaping. Pavers and sod replace concrete slabs.
The project also included new landscaping. Pavers and sod replace concrete slabs.
“I like trying to provide as much texture as possible,” Cunningham says of making budget-friendly interiors feel luxe. The ceiling is painted in Benjamin Moore’s satin-finish Chantilly Lace and the walls are Sandlot Gray in eggshell.
“I like trying to provide as much texture as possible,” Cunningham says of making budget-friendly interiors feel luxe. The ceiling is painted in Benjamin Moore’s satin-finish Chantilly Lace and the walls are Sandlot Gray in eggshell.
Horizontal brick, oak cabinets, herringbone European white oak flooring are some Mid century modern elements incorporated into the design.
Horizontal brick, oak cabinets, herringbone European white oak flooring are some Mid century modern elements incorporated into the design.

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