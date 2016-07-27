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Collection by
Mike Muldoon
Plans
View
266
Photos
Floor Plan of Casa Refugio by Taller Segovia Molina
Floor plan of Heritage House by Ment Architecture
Floor plan- first floor
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
Floor plan of Maison des Thuyas by La Shed Architecture
Sections of Urban Cabin by Francesca Perani Enterprise.
Floor plan of Urban Cabin by Francesca Perani Enterprise showing the triangular side garden.
Vault House by Studio Ben Allen ground floor plan
Casa Terreno floor plan
Ledge House site plan
Kajstaden Tall Timber Building floor plan
Beechworth Residence floor plan
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