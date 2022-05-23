SubscribeSign In
Plans and elevations

Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Floor Plan of Donner Lake Cabin by Form &amp; Field
Similarly, from the grounds below, the home peeks out below in contrast with the sky.
Ruckers Hill House south elevation
Ruckers Hill House section
Ruckers Hill House first floor plan
Ruckers Hill House ground floor plan
Ruckers Hill House site plan
Ruckers Hill House elevation view
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
Nestled in a forested spot in Oakland Hills, this house—victim to a tragic fire in 2017—was rebuilt as a bright, serene retreat. At first, the homeowner wasn't sure if she wanted to keep the ruined house or sell, but ultimately her love for the property won out and she stayed.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
An elevation of the entire renovated building.
Embedded in the side of a valley in New Zealand’s Southern Alps, facing out over pristine Lake Wanaka, stands a new home meant to look as though it is part of the land around it. "It resembles the large schist rocks you see all over this region that are half-buried in the hillside and poke out at strange angles," says Andrew Simpson of WireDog Architecture, the Wellington-based firm that designed it.
