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Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Plans

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River Oaks Residence lower-level floor plan
River Oaks Residence lower-level floor plan
Floor Plan of the Silver Armadillo by Rose Ballard Studio
Floor Plan of the Silver Armadillo by Rose Ballard Studio
Floor Plan of Merriewood House by Fischer Architecture
Floor Plan of Merriewood House by Fischer Architecture
Floor Plan of the Brunson Residence
Floor Plan of the Brunson Residence
Floor Plan of Black and White by Bowerbird Architects
Floor Plan of Black and White by Bowerbird Architects