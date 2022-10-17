Dwell House
Collection by
Sergio Trevino
PLANNING
A verdant oasis awaits in the backyard, complete with a bespoke jacuzzi and jetted pool.
The dining area sits sandwiched between expansive sliding doors, allowing the space to feel completely immersed with the home's surrounding botanical gardens.
In addition to plenty of built-in storage, the chef's kitchen also features an oversized island, high-end Wolf appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.
Inside, black-framed glazing pops against the crisp white walls and ceilings. All of the main living spaces are located on the lower level, with the dining area just steps from the kitchen.
Each of the four bedrooms are illuminated by large casement windows.
Pink plaster meets olive-green tile in this serene garden home listed for £1.3M.
The countertop material waterfalls over its edge to form the backing for adjacent built-in dining table seating.
Sustainable linoleum was chosen for flooring, because of its natural materials and because it resembles concrete.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
Nate Kantor and Garrett Foster Green stand in front of Anza, the 1968 Airstream camper they renovated.
One of the villa's drawn plans
