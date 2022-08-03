Plancher
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
