Collection by Jean-Vivier Lévesque

Plancher

The firm placed an entry hall at the nexus where the addition meets the original house, with the door to the master suite on the left. Built-in storage, here clad in charred wood, is designed for flexibility of use and accessibility to children and adults alike.
MASA Architects also designed the large kitchen island made from infinity quartzite, which was honed and oiled by the Netherlands–based natural stone supplier Vasto Natuursteen.
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The kitchen cabinets flawlessly fit below the line of the staircase. On the far end, a clerestory window is positioned above the cabinets to draw light into every corner of the living space.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
The renovation included replacing the apartment’s vinyl floors with resin throughout and installing a new kitchen by Kvik.
The lower level contains a dining area, kitchenette, and single bedroom. The double-height space feels like an atrium upon entry, with a sculptural Noguchi light fixture drawing the eye upwards and a vintage dining table by Adam Martini grounding the room.
In the kitchen, concrete floors and counters are offset by wood cabinetry and doors that add warmth to the space.
Inside, the flooring is radiant concrete, and the home is further warmed with a clean-burning Flores 8 stove by Buntfires. In fact, the entire house is conditioned without the use of fossil fuels.
The principal bedroom features a woodburning fireplace and hand-hewn ceiling beams scouted from a Pennsylvania barn.
A new book by German publisher Hatje Cantz looks back on Finn Juhl's legacy and his home's new role as a public museum.
Another view of the kitchen, which also opens onto the side garden. The cabinets are by Conestoga Wood Specialties, and the paint is Decorator’s White by Benjamin Moore.
