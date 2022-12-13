SubscribeSign In
ÖÖD mirror house adds value and is a great contrast to the historical site.
The openness gives a sense of connection with the surrounding nature even when indoors.
A fireplace was added as a custom design to ÖÖD houses to add extra coziness.
The Pilguse Manor’s dining room is a large open space split into two sections: dining are and a lounge.
ÖÖD house interiors – calming nature views can be enjoyed while taking a shower.
Sauna experience is part of the historical heritage of the Pilguse Residency.
Bathroom area is 2.9 square meters of total 21.1 square meters of the ÖÖD Signature House.
There are plenty of space to enjoy the nature and the surroundings.
ÖÖD house interiors – be one with nature without compromising the comfort.
Pilguse Manor dated back to 1558 and is set in absolutely 90 hectare of gorgeous and unique land.
ÖÖD Signature House 3 walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and an optimized minimalist design feels spacious and provides an immersive nature experience.
Pilguse Residency is located on the most western coastline of the Estonian island Saaremaa.
ÖÖD adds two partnership mirror houses to Pilguse Residency.
