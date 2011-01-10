Piero Lissoni: Recent Architecture

Though the book Piero Lissoni: Recent Work came out from the German house Hatje Cantz last year, it just came across my desk yesterday. Though he's known perhaps firstly as an industrial designer, this tour through the last decade or so of Lissoni's architectural work is awfully rewarding. The Italian designer clarity of vision across residences, hotels, shops, and restaurants is finely honed. And the large-format photographs by Giovanni Gastel remind me that for all the visuals zipping about the web, often the coffee table book is the next best thing to seeing the building itself. Have a look at the slideshow that follows for a glimpse of what our man Piero has been up to.

