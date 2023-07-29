picture
Viewed from the entrance, the kitchen is a streamlined composition thanks to sleek concrete countertops by Caesarstone and Basis cabinet fronts by Reform. There’s a contemporary induction cooktop, fridge, and wall oven by Dacor. Viso counter stools by Muuto pull up to the island, embellished by a Linear pendant light by Kuzco above.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.