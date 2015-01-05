Photos of the Week: Blue Walls Galore!

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week. Last week, we asked our fans to post photos of their interior paint colors for a chance to be featured in our special issue on our readers' own houses. We saw a lot of blue rooms in response! Here are some of our favorite submissions that use the hue.

