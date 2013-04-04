Photographer We Love: Noah Webb

Noah Webb has been photographing architecture and people's homes for Dwell for about ten years. We just commissioned him again for a project in our upcoming special Prefab issue. His latest personal promotional piece has to be one of our favorites we've ever received—a little "passport" with pages of recycled medium format contact sheet FILM from his shoot archives. Brilliant! We love flipping through it every so often and reliving all of his past shoots.Click through our photos to enjoy some of his latest and not-so-latest work.