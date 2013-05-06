Photographer Jodi Coleman's Urban Graphics

Photographer Jodi Coleman, based in Portland, Oregon has a new abstract photography series on the unseen objects on the street that the rest of us tend to ignore. Here's a taste of her new work, Urban Graphics.

Geometric abstraction exists everywhere in all forms of architecture and neighborhood structure. Portland, Oregon photographer Jodi Coleman fortunately has the visual radar to notice the obscure, that most of us would walk right by. Thankfully, she has her camera with her when something strikes her and captures it, so other people will notice it too in her series, Urban Graphics. "My process entails invention as well as discovery; images are found but also carefully framed and rigorously composed, producing a kind of paradox of serendipity and control."