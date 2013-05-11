Photographer Jill Paider and Gehry's Biomuseo

Photographer Jill Paider just returned from Panama City on a fantastic architectural adventure, bringing back photographs of the much-anticipated Puente de Vida Museum, or Biomuseo for which it's better known. The museum will be Frank Gehry's Latin American design debut and exhibits designed by Toronto based firm Bruce Mau Design. Biomuseo's mission is to educate Panamanians about biodiversity and motivate them to know and appreciate this natural component of their identity, and generate to their visitors the need to protect its environment. The museum is located on the Amador Causeway in Panama City and is scheduled to open later this year.

The Los Angeles-based photographer shot these images this past Tuesday in what she says felt like 200% humidity. Says Paider, "It is a very highly anticipated opening—the locals are extremely proud to have not only a new museum, but a structure built by starchitect, Frank Gehry (they've had it on the CitySightseeing tour since construction began). I walked onto the site and was immediately greeted by the foreman. I told him that I'm Frank Gehry's neighbor in Santa Monica (actually true) and that I wanted to take a few pictures close up. They gave me access up to the immediate perimeter of the building. As the pictures show, it's very Gehry and makes an interesting and unique addition to Panama City's skyline."

Jill Paider just returned from Panama City and wanted to share with Dwell her stunning photographs of the soon-to-be-completed Biomuseo by Frank Gehry. Here's a sneak peak of what the latest is on it's progress. To donate to Biomuseo, please click here.