Photographer Iwan Baan Honored

On October 10--the 100th anniversary of legendary photographer Julius Shulman--artist Iwan Baan was honored with the inaugural Julius Shulman Institute Photography Award. Just as Shulman was the choice to capture the works of mid-century-modern architects like Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler, and Pierre Koenig, Baan (a young photographer from the Netherlands) blossomed shooting the structures of today's top designers: Herzog & de Meuron, Rem Koolhaus, Thom Mayne, and Sanaa, to name a few. We've been captivated just as much by the buildings Baan has photographed as the images themselves and here present a short roundup of our favorites from the past.