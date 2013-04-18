Photographer Henry Leutwyler's Ballet

Swiss born Henry Leutwyler is a photo school reject. He taught himself the anatomy of a camera and all the chemical processing fun a darkroom has to offer—praise the film gods for that! He made the move from Paris to New York City at the age of 25, and quickly developed his forté in celebrity portraiture. For the past four years, using only his 35mm Leica, the photographer has been collaborating with Peter Martins and the New York City Ballet, documenting behind-the-scenes and studio portraits of the dancers. Leutwyler and the NYC Ballet turned out to be such a perfect artistic alliance, that they kept him around for years and years to come. His latest book, Ballet: Photographs of the New York City Ballet is personal photo diary chronicling his era of ballerinas. For those who would like to enjoy his Ballet photography on the skate ramps, you're in luck because he's created some outstanding decks for your inner skater ballerina.

Henry Leutwyler's latest photography book release Ballet: Photographs of the New York City Ballet is published by Steidl and his ballet skateboard decks are available on his personal website. Go ahead, get into fourth position, and take a peek inside!