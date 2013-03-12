Collection by Anna Goldwater Alexander
Photographer Focus: Rebecca Daniels
Rebecca Daniels is an architectural photographer based in San Francisco, mainly commissioned by local architects to shoot their latest project. She has a beautiful eye for abstract details, shapes, and colors. Whether it's a stairway, window or exterior wall, she takes advantage of the graphics around her and goes in for the tight detail. We love how one has no clue as to the scale, material, or object identity in her abstract series.