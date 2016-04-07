Phoenix Towers Roof Terrace

A 1954 building’s only public space, a roof terrace, was badly damaged in a storm and needed to be rehabilitated. A historic restoration was not desired by most residents. Working with countless existing idiosyncrasies (utilities, structures, layout), a carefully articulated system of asymmetrical linear patterns is developed to harmonize all elements.

New surfaces are treated as applications, leaving gaps to absorb sound and expose the existing structure at opportune moments. The design is meant to focus on the vast views. All work must last for 50 years, withstanding daily direct western Arizona sunlight. Terrazzo floors and painted drywall with polished aluminum trim provide a crisp set of spaces that are easy to maintain.