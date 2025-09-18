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Collection by
Philip Johnson
View
5
Photos
The kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances along with and custom USM cabinetry.
Philip Johnson was one of the 20th century's most acclaimed architects. His most widely known design is “The Glass House” in Connecticut.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
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