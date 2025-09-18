Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Philip Johnson

View 5 Photos
The kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances along with and custom USM cabinetry.
The kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances along with and custom USM cabinetry.
Philip Johnson was one of the 20th century's most acclaimed architects. His most widely known design is “The Glass House” in Connecticut.
Philip Johnson was one of the 20th century's most acclaimed architects. His most widely known design is “The Glass House” in Connecticut.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.