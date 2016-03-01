Martin Miskolci is the artist behind the very popular artwork “Wall of Wheels”, which presented various types of Japanese car rims from the 60s and 70s in a simple illustration, with wheels placed in neat rows on a black backdrop. The year was 2013 and since then Miskolci has launched Petrolified, a site where automotive and art fans alike can purchase beautiful prints of vintage and world-famous cars. The digital illustrations are minimalist and precise, completed with clean lines and a white background to make the instantly recognizable shapes and curves even more powerful and arresting.

The collection is divided by country, with cars from Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Japan currently available. You can find the Ferrari Testarossa, the Datsun 2450Z, or the Porsche 356 A Speedster among many others. The site has a stylish monochrome collection as well as a bespoke service that allows users to customize their posters or to order a unique illustration of their own car. Petrolified prints the digital illustrations on premium satin-glossed paper using archival inks that will last a lifetime.