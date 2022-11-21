Penthouse Bedroom
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
In the kitchen, oak millwork pairs with simple matte black cabinetry and stone accents. Sphere pendant lights from Hub Furniture hang above the island seating, adding a simple, playful touch to the open space. Connected to the garden and main living area, the kitchen is now the ideal location for gathering with friends and family.
The kitchen cabinets are partly finished in Formica laminate in a royal dark blue color that contrasts with the white ceramic backsplash tiles, the oak laminate cabinets, and the Victorian ash timber floor. The countertop is crafted from Stone Ambassador Beton engineered stone, which echoes the burnished concrete floor in the meals alcove.
Hixton's over-arching goal for the kitchen was function. "I said repeatedly that function trumps aesthetics, but in the end, I don't think aesthetics was ever sacrificed," she shares. To plan for this, Dyer asked to see how Hixton stored food and created a bespoke cabinet specifically to house her stored bulk food. "The height on each drawer is specific to the height of a jar, pint, quart, half-gallon. It's amazing how much food it stores in such a small space," says Hixton.
