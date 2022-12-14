The third-floor loft, with its ceiling of interlocking wood beams, is George’s preferred hangout. “I can stay up there for hours,” he says.
Floor plan of French Creek Workshops by Wittman Estes
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
Angelika and Scot Whitham tapped their son Todd McMillan and his wife Kristen, both principals of the firm Ben Homes, to build a retirement home on their property near the Muskoka River in Ontario, Canada.
The original pool was kept, and now the sunken living room has a new window wall system to overlook it. Mahogany accents complement the preserved and painted brick.
Custom white oak vanities continue the thread in the en-suite bathroom.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
Although the house was refurbished before North bought it in 1996, it still includes some of Breuer's original built-in furniture, including the desk in the bedroom, as well as a chair designed by the architect.