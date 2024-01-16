Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
On a clear day, you can catch a whiff of sea salt from atop the cliffside.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
