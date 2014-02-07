Pauline Deltour's Geometric Accessories for Puiforcat

At Maison&Objet, French silversmith Puiforcat debuted a line designed by Pauline Deltour called Argent de Poche. Meaning “pocket money” in French, the concept of the line was to include objects you always have with you: a key ring, bill fold, and business card holder, for example. While Deltour’s design is firmly of the present, she gleaned inspiration from Puiforcat’s rich legacy, specifically the Art Deco works by Jean Puiforcat.