During my first year of Master at ECAL I worked on different techniques of printing on wood surfaces. From this concept I developed the project Patterns. The idea is to apply patterns on a wooden surface which covers shelves and spaces where you would hide personal things rather than have them on display.The results are a small table and a shelf; their surfaces are made in thin wood which you can fold to have access to the storage inside.

The first piece of the family is this small table designed for living rooms or for being used as bedside table. Inside large number of magazines, books, and other objects that you want to hide or you don’t want to leave aroundcan be stored.

The second piece is this shelf, in which it’s possible to hide objects of smaller dimensions. Inside the different boxes hidden by the pattern it’s possible to put wallets, keys, money... Every small personal thing you wish to hide.

This project has been shown during Wood Mood, an exhibition curated by Davide Fabio Colaci for Valcucine, in London, New York and Milan Valcucine showrooms.