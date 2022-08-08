Lisac’s laundry room for a home in Aptos, California, includes a deep sink and rolling bins from Steele Canvas Basket Co. to keep up with washing for a family of six.
Additional pantry storage and a second sink in the relocated laundry area
The kitchen is outfitted with IKEA and Bosch appliances and a custom sink and countertop by Durat.
Kitchen cabinets
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
With the help of California Closets, the homeowners maximized every square inch of space with shelving, drawers, and a countertop area for placement of various small appliances like a microwave, coffee maker, and tea kettle.